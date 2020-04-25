World Malaria Day today



The World Malaria Day will be observed in the country today (April 25) as elsewhere across the globe with the theme 'Zero Malaria Starts With Me'.





The World Malaria Day, which was instituted by the World Health Assembly at its 60th session in May 2007, is a day for recognizing the global efforts to control malaria, reports BSS.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year about 216 million people become affected by malaria worldwide and 6,55,000 die of the disease.





In Bangladesh, different organizations have chalked out various programs to mark the day. Awareness programs are being aired through radios.





Official data says over 17 people were affected by malaria in the country, mostly in the hilly areas, in 2019 and of them, nine people died.





