US pledges $8m aid in Jordan's coronavirus fight

The US government has pledged an $8-million aid to Jordan in support of the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Jordan Times reported.





Most of the aid $6.5 million came from the State Department of Migration and Refugee Assistance to support refugees in the country, including providing them of health assistance, electricity, education and short-term cash dole-out, reports Arab News.





Another $1.5 million was donated by the US Agency for International Development for the improvement of large-scale testing campaign in the country.





"Jordan is a close friend and invaluable ally. We are working together to prevent and treat infectious diseases at their source and to minimize their global impact," US diplomat Karen Sasahara said. Adaileh added public gatherings including wedding ceremonies will still be prohibited, and the government will reimpose the curfew if citizens fail to abide by its rules.





Jordan earlier announced the gradual reopening of the coastal city of Aqaba in the southern part of the country. Commercial establishments have been allowed to operate within the minimum number of staff, but beaches, schools, clubs and cafes remained closed.





The United States is Jordan's single largest provider of bilateral assistance, providing over $1.7 billion in 2017, including $1.3 billion in bilateral foreign assistance and over $200 million in Department of Defense (DoD) support. In addition to bilateral foreign assistance, the United States has provided nearly $1.1 billion in humanitarian assistance to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.







In 2018, the US and Jordan signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide $6.375 billion in bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan over a 5-year period, pending the availability of funds.





The MOU reinforces the U.S. commitment to broaden cooperation and dialogue between the two countries in a variety of areas. Assistance programs contribute to a strong bilateral relationship centered on a stable, reform-oriented Jordan.







Development assistance has resulted in improved health indicators, road and water networks, hundreds of schools built, thousands of Jordanians in various fields educated and trained in the United States, grants and loans for US agricultural commodities, and assistance for Jordanian communities hosting refugees from Syria.







Current focus areas include education, access to water, resource management and conservation, energy, refugee host community resilience, youth and poverty alleviation programs, maternal/child health, energy, governance, macroeconomic policy, workforce development, and competitiveness.







A strong US military assistance program is designed to meet Jordan's legitimate defense needs, including preservation of border integrity and regional stability through the provision of materiel and training.





In 2013 and 2014, the US provided Jordan $2.25 billion in loan guarantees, allowing Jordan access to affordable financing from international capital markets.





Qualifying Industrial Zones established by the U.S. Congress allow products to enter the United States duty-free if manufactured in Israel, Jordan, Egypt, or the West Bank and Gaza. The U.S.-Jordan free trade agreement (FTA), the U.S.'s first FTA with an Arab country, has expanded the trade relationship by reducing barriers for services, providing cutting-edge protection for intellectual property, ensuring regulatory transparency, and requiring effective labor and environmental enforcement.



The United States and Jordan have an "open skies" civil aviation agreement; a bilateral investment treaty; a science and technology cooperation agreement; and a memorandum of understanding on nuclear energy cooperation. Such agreements bolster efforts to help diversify Jordan's economy and promote growth.





Jordan and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization. Jordan also is a Partner for Cooperation with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Jordan is also a major non-NATO ally, and a key partner in the U.S. and Arab Coalition to defeat ISIS.







