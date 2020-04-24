SureCash terminates 200 employees which may lead to canceling of license

During the outbreak of the Coronavirus, financially strained mobile financial platform SureCash chose the easiest path by laying off its employees.







Two days after the Prime Minister announced that no one would be jobless, SureCash had deposed their staff, which can lead SureCash into losing its government license.In this unprecedented uncertainty of the corona crisis, digital finance companies, especially BKash, are contributing by paying salaries to various institutions including the garments sector and by providing work from home opportunities to the employees.







On the contrary, SureCash has deposed its staff. Sources have confirmed that there might be few more layoffs in the time ahead. This has led to an uncertain future of the operations of SureCash and may also result in a shutdown shortly.







Employees deposed by SureCash said that, on April 8, at the first phase of the layoff, the company terminated Shamima Ahsan, the Chief Human Resources Officer of the Dhaka office.





They have also sacked up to 200 people working in different districts of the country, including several departmental heads of the National Sales Department. Most of these employees worked in the sales and Marketing Department or the Business Development Department.







Current employees have confirmed that they are in fear of losing their jobs as well. A terminated employee of the Sales and Marketing Department of SureCash said, "The Human Resources Department informed us, due to the slowdown of business during COVID-19, the company does not require such huge manpower right now.







You will be called if needed in the future. This is nothing to do with our performance.”As a result of losing their jobs, the workers are facing unparalleled uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.







Many of them lost the only way to earn a living. Everything is closed due to the holiday announced by the government.







They will not be able to join any other organization in this situation. They have to start living a hard life with their parents, spouse, and children.





In December 2019, SureCash made highlights in the news when it was reported that the company was being acquired by one of the fastest-growing start-ups of the country, Pathao.







Though none of the companies made any official announcement, sources have confirmed that SureCash could have circumvented this situation if the deal with Pathao was secured and executed earlier.







On April 5, during her speech, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared four Tk 72,750 crore packages to revive the economy from the pandemic's impact.





The Prime Minister also said that “We hope everyone will be assured after the announcement of this incentive package.





Everyone will be benefited from this incentive and she assured that no one would be jobless.





If this is implemented, the socio-economic dynamics of the people of the country will be smooth and the economy of the country will turn around.”SureCash's deposed workers demanded that “As per Prime Minister’s announcement, everyone will be benefited from the incentive package.







So, The dismissal of 200 staff members of Sure Cash is a heinous crime. If we do not get our jobs back immediately, we will start a movement after the Coronavirus situation is normal.”







According to the findings, the Ministry of Elementary and Mass Education has signed an agreement on September 4, 2019 to award scholarships to primary school students through Rupali Bank's Sure Cash.





Now, the money is being distributed among 30 lac primary students of primary school through the silver bank's Sure Cash.But the parents of the students are going through various unwanted situations while taking the money, like inadequate agents, shortage of money in the agents’ accounts and agents making extra money from transactions.







These complaints already had SureCash in trouble. State Minister for Primary and Mass Education, Zakir Hossain, warned the affiliates that, there must not be any sort of corruption while paying scholarships to the elementary school students through SureCash.





The affiliates of the financial and education sector of the country said that, during the current Corona situation, any other institution like Sure Cash who has deposed the employees disregarded the announcement of the Prime Minister, will not get any government contract in future.







They should also be identified and blacklisted.Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Akram Al-Hussein said that, “Sure Cash delivers the scholarship money to the primary school students through mobile banking.





The minister warned about irregularities in the past. If they have deposed staff due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, we will make a decision on whether we will work with them, after discussing with the government affiliates.”







When asked about this, Mashrur Hassan Mim, Head of Marketing Communication of SureCash said that “The company had been working to improve the operational efficiency to provide better services to its 20 million customers across the country, and that it was re-structuring the Sales Department to survive in this competitive market.







As a result, some of the positions have to be removed, and unfortunately this is happing during this difficult time,"He also added that for the last six to seven months we have been working to improve the overall efficiency of Sure Cash.







As a part of this, many employees have been hired in various departments including the ones in the company's leadership positions.Through the platform created using their own technology, Sure Cash has started commercial operations in 2015.







Using Sure cash, customers can make cash-in/cash-out transactions, person-to-person (P2P) money transfers, inward international remittances, government payments, school and college fee payments, utility bill payments and different sorts of financial payments for goods and services.

