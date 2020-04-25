Faruk supports 6000 families



The world has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. All kinds of activities have stopped. All sectors have been affected by the virus. Bangladesh is also not exempted from its effects. Already, the disease has caused a number of deaths. Under the government's directive to contain the virus, ordinary people are passing their days in quarantine.





In this situation, Faruk, a famous legendary filmstar of Bengali cinema, stood beside the poor and helpless. He, through his own initiative, arranged food for six thousand families which will last them for seven days. This has confirmed by the legendary actor to Bangladesh Post.







Faruk is a Member of Parliament elected from Dhaka-17 in the capital. So, yesterday, he distributed relief among the Korail slum dwellers in his area. The councilor of the area Mofis provided monetary help to the actor in this endeavor.







About this, Faruk said, "In these times of need everyone should come together to help those who are in need. I along with those who aided in this endeavor have tried to step up and give help to these destitute people.





They are suffering the most in these times of need. We have to be aware and help each other. Also, no one should leave their homes unless it is an absolute emergency."

Leave Your Comments