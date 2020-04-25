When Sabila Nur talked to Jared Leto



Since the outbreak of Covid-19, social distancing has been enforced in many countries in the world and celebrities have been seen attempting to support their fans through different interactive digital platforms.





Oscar-winning American actor Jared Leto hosts regular Instagram Lives where his fans can chat with him. In one of those live sessions on April 12, actor Sabila Nur joined Leto for a small chat. The brief conversation between the two sparked controversy and the clip was instantly shared on social media sites.





A lot of people were offended by SabilaNur asking Leto whether he had heard of Bangladesh. Some people even made video clips analyzing the content of the discussion, most of which was directed at Sabila for disgracing her country to a foreign actor, during a live show.





However, perhaps the saddest part of it all was how some of these videos used offensive language targeting Sabila. The comment sections under these clips and news were also filled with offensive and sexist remarks.





In Bangladesh we have managed to create a toxic celebrity culture where female media persons are disproportionately disadvantaged, compared to their male counterparts. While controversy is part of a celebrity life, Bangladeshi female actors are often singled out and made victims of cyberbullying on social media, based on reasons which are often very personal, such as divorce, a second marriage, or how one chooses to dress, etc.





We must embrace the fact that we still live in a misogynistic society, where women are held in contempt, bullied and constantly policed - simply for being women.





Another sad truth is, women are also seen taking part in cyber bullying against women celebs. Often, we do so, or fail to resist such practices, partly because we do not fully understand that these actions are motivated by misogyny.





How can women not understand and detect when other women such as themselves are being targeted? Well, it can happen, for example, when sexist remarks remain hidden under the cloak of sensitive issues, such as nationalism and accountability for one's country. Subtle sexism can be hard to locate and resist.

