Shimul Mustapha's ethereal recitation



Poet and reciter Shimul Mustafa is a prominent name in the cultural sphere of Bangladesh. He has a YouTube channel where he frequently uploads his poetry recitations.







Shimul rose to prominence as a reciter in the 1980s and still continues to recite till this day. His official YouTube channel titled "Shimul Mustapha Official" has a wide array of recitation clips.







Shimul has uploaded over a 70 audio clips of recitations of poems by Jibanananda Das, Sunil Gangopadhyay, Humayun Azad, Nirmolendu Gun, MahadevSaha, Rabindranath Tagore and many more literary figures.







Shimul started his channel in February 2018. The current views on his channel is 1,102,275 and counting.



