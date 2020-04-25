'I fear post lockdown, people are going to go crazy'

Bhumi Pednekar



"The clear blue sky and rivers, chirping of birds, animals roaming freely outside and dolphins coming back to the beach, it's a sight to behold amid the lockdown," says actor Bhumi Pednekar, who feels that though the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to the standstill, the best thing that has happened is that "the Earth seems to be healing and nature is reclaiming its glory. What better way than World Earth Day to cherish and embrace it?"





A climate-conscious person, the 30-year-old, who is busy learning the science of hydroponics farming these days, confesses that she gets anxiety because of climate change.







And her biggest concern is, she says, is that "post lockdown, people are going to go crazy by going back to the same rut to catch up all the lost days, to cover up the production requirements and stabilize the economy. It'll be like taking revenge from the climate, harming the environment at double the speed and pushing our planet to the brink again. I hope this doesn't happen and we all learn a lesson from this and prep for any such pandemics."





What's more worrisome is that millions of people, especially the daily wagers, have lost their jobs and are more vulnerable in this situation. "We don't know how things are going to be in the future.





I know that when the lockdown will be removed, I'm one of those few lucky ones who is going to have the opportunity to still lead a normal life but they wouldn't which is scary," says Pednekar, who finished shooting for 'Durgavati' before the lockdown but her other projects- 'Badhaai Ho' sequel and 'Takht' have been put on hold.





