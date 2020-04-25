Nargis misses working in Bollywood





Stationed far away in Los Angeles, USA amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, actor NargisFakhri is "alone but certainly not lonely".All thanks to the internet that has made long-distance short and easy to connect with her fans, friends and family."It wouldn't matter where I am in this world. I'm alone here and would have been alone there (in India) as well. I'm grateful for the internet that enables me to connect with everyone," she says.New projects were set to start, but like it is for most people, the actor's work life has also come to a standstill.



Leave Your Comments