Anushka stays focused





Don't go by the Instagram videos of Anushka Sharma relaxing and cutting husband ViratKohli's hair. The fact is that she's also working on her film 'Chakdah Express' which she is both producing and acting in and on two more web-series one each for Amazon and Netflix. While her brother Karnesh Sharma handles operations, the teaser of the producer's new product is out now.







Billed as Pataal Lok the show is based on Tarun Tejpal's novel 'The Story Of My Assassins'. The show stars GulPanag, Neeraj Kabi and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead and has been directed by Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun. "In addition to this, Anushka is also producing Mai which has Sakshi Tanwar in the lead and is directed by Atul Mongia.







All her shows have women as protagonists including the Jhulan Goswami biopic in which she plays the lead role. Her other films like 'Pari', 'Phillauri' and 'NH10' have also had strong female protagonists, so Anushka is surely keeping her priorities right and herself busy," say sources.





