Pitt becomes a weatherman in John's YouTube show

Actor John Krasinski's YouTube channel has been pulling in some A-listers, which now includes Brad Pitt.Brad Pitt appeared in the YouTube channel show 'Some Good News,' as a weatherman.

The show is hosted by Krasinski himself. "We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?" Krasinski asked Pitt in the video."

Looks … Ah, pretty good. Yeah," Pitt replied. Brad Pitt appeared in a green sweater and a paperboy cap while sticking his head outside of a window.Other guests on Sunday's episode of 'Some Good News' included the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper.



