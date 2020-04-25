BNP's task force demand confusing



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that launching an all-party task force to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus is not required.







He further said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) intends to spread confusion and misgivings by demanding to formulate a task force for this purpose.





Quader made these remarks on Friday while speaking to journalists at his residence.





Obaidul Quader stated, "Some politicians of our country have urged the government to constitute a task force to tackle Covid- 19. There is no instance of making any task force with political parties to prevent coronavirus in the whole world. Everyone should work with due responsibility and carefulness at this time."





He also said, "The government welcomes good suggestions from any party. BNP is just trying to create confusion by asking the government to set up a task force." Obaidul Quader called upon all citizens to abide by the health code to resist the spread of coronavirus.







Moreover, he added that the government has no plan to arrange separate hospitals for VIPs. The news regarding this matter which was disseminated by social media was a rumour, he told reporters.







Obaidul Quader asserted that the government treats everyone on equal terms as far as the treatment of coronavirus is concerned. No discrepancies will be entertained over this issue, he commented.





