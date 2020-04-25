Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 197,245





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 197,245 as of Saturday morning.





So far, 2,830,051 cases have been confirmed around the world after the disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,834,034 are currently being treated and 58,523 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 798,772 people have recovered.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 131 deaths and 4,686 cases till Friday.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

Leave Your Comments