Another cop tests positive for coronavirus in Chattogram





Another traffic police was diagnosed with coronavirus in the port city on Friday.





With this, a total of four policemen of Chattogram Metropolitan Police were infected with coronavirus.

Civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the infected policeman is a constable of Traffic South Department.





In last 24 hours, 183 samples were tested in Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITD) here. Among them, two tested positive. Another infected patient is a resident of Lamxmipur district.

In Chattogram district,a total of 1903 samples were tested so far and 44 people tested positive for the virus.





Leave Your Comments