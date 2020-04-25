Australia and New Zealand mark Anzac Day at home





Thousands of people across Australia and New Zealand have stood outside their homes at dawn to mark Anzac Day, after households were urged to pay tribute even amid coronavirus lockdown.





The national day of remembrance is a hugely important event for both nations and crowds usually gather for services.





However these were cancelled last month amid wider restrictions on gatherings.





Instead people were urged to hold a candle in their driveways and live stream services.





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had acknowledged the disappointment in the ceremonies being cancelled for the first time in history.





"While we cannot gather in person, we join in spirit as we remember the service and sacrifice of New Zealanders in times of war and crisis," she said in a statement, and later joined New Zealanders in standing at the end of her driveway.





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended a closed dawn ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which began at 06:00 and was broadcast nationally.





On Friday he had told Australians: "I look forward to the entire nation, on their driveways, lighting up the dawn, remembering our heroes and drawing inspiration from them for the task and challenge we currently face."





Some of the alternative, home-bound tributes reported on Saturday included musicians playing the Last Post on brass instruments in suburbs, while others shared pictures of poppy wreaths online and baked Anzac cookies at home.





Australia's veterans group, the Returned Services League (RSL) also encouraged "diggers" - service men and women - to call each other in lieu of the normal marches and parades.





The two nation's joint Anzac Day services at Gallipoli in Turkey are traditionally a pilgrimage for many citizens, but these were also cancelled after travel bans were brought in.

