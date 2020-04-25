44 workers sent to Chapainawabganj from Cumilla for harvesting paddy





Cumilla district and police administration on Saturday sent 44 workers to Chapainawabganj for harvesting paddy of Barendra area due to labour crisis there amid coronavirus outbreak.





The workers were sent under a special arrangement as per Prime Minister’s directive following labour crisis across the country during Boro paddy harvesting season, said deputy commissioner Md Abul Fazal Mir.





The workers were sent at 11am with adequate safety gears like mask, hands gloves and food packets.





The workers got stuck in the district amid lockdown after coming here in search of work, he said.

