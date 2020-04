Coronavirus cases reached 57 in the division as eight more people tested positive for the virus till Saturday.





Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, said total 136 samples were tested at the PCR lab of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospiatl. Among them, eight found positive.





Among the new infected people, five are from Habiganj, two from Moulvibazar and one from Sunamganj district, he added.

