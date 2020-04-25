BLRI starts coronavirus testing





Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) has started collecting samples from people for COVID-19 test at its laboratory on Saturday.





The institute under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock collected samples of 19 people of Dhamari upazila and its adjacent areas who have been suffering from cough, fever and respiratory problem, said a press release from the ministry.





This bio-safety level-2 lab of the institute is one of the biggest labs in the country with real-time PCR technology and the lab has the capacity of testing 300 samples in a single day, it said.





BLRI has formed a 14-member team with scientists and staff to conduct the activities.





April 20, the ministry received a request letter from the Health Directorate to use the laboratory for coronavirus testing. It also gave assurance to provide all testing equipment to start the process.





Seventeen hospitals are currently providing free coronavirus testing services as the country continues to see a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.





The government is increasing the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and expanding the service across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

