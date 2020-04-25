Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports nine more deaths, 309 new cases





Coronavirus deaths continue to soar in Bangladesh as it reported nine more deaths in the last 24 hours until Saturday, raising the death toll to 140.





“In the last 24 hours 309 people tested positive for coronavirus in the country. Now the number of confirmed cases stands at 4998,”said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at the daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali. .





In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 3337 samples, she added.

Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 197,368 as of Saturday.

There have been 2,833,958 confirmed cases around the world after the highly infectious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,829,012 are currently being treated with 58,575 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 807,578 people had been recovered from the deadly virus.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

