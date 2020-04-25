Mujibnagar Govt's finance secy Asaduzzaman dies



Khandaker Asaduzzaman, the first finance secretary of Bangladesh, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 at his residence in Dhaka. He was also the finance secretary of the Mujibnagar Government in 1971.



Later, the bureaucrat-turned politician was elected a member of the parliament from Tangail-2 for three times on Awami League ticket.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury mourned the demise of Khandaker Asaduzzaman.



His daughter Aparajita Haque is now a member of the parliament.



Khandaker Asaduzzaman is the father-in-law of Mozammel Babu, chairman of private news channel 71 and president of the Editors Guild.



Shoeb Chowdhury, chairman of the editorial board of The Asian Age also mourned the death of Khandaker Asaduzzaman and he expressed deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family.





