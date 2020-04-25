UN envoys sing to support health workers





The UN wants to send a message to the world to address the deadly COVID-19 by launching a music video with a cover of Michael Jackson's song "Heal the World".







As many as 26 current and former envoys to the world body have sung to fight the virus.





This video clip is a tribute to all those who contribute to healing the world gripped by the killer virus - doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, says the United Nations.











The video also wants to encourage donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Health Organization, which can be made at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org





The clip is an initiative of Simona-Mirela Miculescu, founding member of UNRocks, the first ever music group composed of ambassadors to the UN.







Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who served as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, among others, joined the initiative.





Leave Your Comments