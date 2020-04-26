TCB goods insufficient for corona-hit people

TCB goods are being sold in Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria. -AA



Corona-affected low-income people have demanded the increase of TCB goods as most of them have to go back home empty-handed due to low supply of daily essentials.





During a visit, The Asian Age correspondent found that Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazma Ashrafi and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tahmina Akter were supervising the sale of TCB goods.







Low-income poor people were waiting for their turns in a long queue in front of a pick-up vn to purchase daily essentials which include sugar, lentil, soybean oil, date and chickpeas.





The sale of daily essentials at reasonable prices has brought some relief to the distressed people during the COVID-19 pandemic. But many people have to go home without goods standing in the queue hour after hour due to lower supply than the demand.





TCB dealer Gaziur Rahman said, “It is not possible to meet the demand of people in Nasirnagar with the goods supplied now. For this reason, there is no alternative to increase the supply.”





UNO Nazma Ashrafi said, “TCB goods are being sold at the prices fixed by the government maintaining physical distance. The sale will continue during the holy month of Ramadan. But the supply of goods should be increased to meet the demand.”





---Akther Hossain Bhuiyan, Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria

