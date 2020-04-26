Worldwide waffling





The world is upside down. Oil prices have plunged below zero for the first time. Toilet paper prices have shot to new heights. And Piers Morgan has emerged as a voice of reason. As you may have noticed, the Good Morning Britain presenter's approach to the coronavirus crisis has earned him astonished admiration from progressives. For the past couple of months, Morgan has been vocal about the severity of Covid-19 - even while others were downplaying the risks - and has been highly critical of the way the British and US governments are handling the pandemic.











Even though the world is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic, Earth Day, held annually on April 22nd is a ray of sunshine as people worldwide celebrate our home planet. Bollywood too has started Earth Day 2020 celebrations with Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F finding creative ways to pay a tribute to mother Earth. Sara took to Instagram and created a collage of pictures where she could be seen enjoying various landscapes. She also accompanied the post with a poem that read, "Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May.On the beach, where the hair can sway.In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay.









U.S. President Donald Trump wished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "well" amid reports of him undergoing serious surgery. Trump, however, did not confirm or deny news reports that the North Korean leader was ailing and that his health was in grave danger. "Well, these are reports that came out, and we don't know. I've had a very good relationship with him. I wish him well because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that's a very serious condition, as you know, Mr.Trump told reporters during his daily White House news conference on Coronavirus.









Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi foundation has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Faisal Edhi also met Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan last week as per media reports in Pakistan. As per reports, Faisal Edhi had last week met Imran Khan to hand over a cheque of 10 million rupees to the Prime Minister's coronavirus fund. Faisal claimed that he was with two more industrialists when he met the Pakistan PM. They were with him for about 6-7 minutes, as reported by Dawn. Normally, once a person is detected with the Wuhan coronavirus infection, each and every contact is traced and isolated in order to curb the spread of infection.



Leave Your Comments