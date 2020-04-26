Dhaka's air worst again in Air Quality Index

Dhaka ranked the worst in the Air Quality Index on Saturday. -AA



Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday morning.





The capital ranked the worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with a score of 151 at 08.03am. The air was classified as 'unhealthy'.





When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, reports UNB.





China's Shanghai and Kuwait's Kuwait city occupied the second and third spots in the list of cities with scores of 144 and 135 respectively.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.





Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.

Leave Your Comments