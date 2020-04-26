Did we forget that dengue is coming too?





By this time last year (2019), the spread of the dengue outbreak has already started, and every day new patients were detected. Eventually, the situation went out of control of the government by the beginning of May 2019.





The number of patients went to the pick in August 2019. According to the World Health Organization, almost 3.5 lacs of people were infected with dengue until July 2019.







However, according to the government data, only 1.1 lac people were infected with the dengue, and a total of 179 were died according to the official statistics by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). After analyzing data for the last couple of years, the government institute comes up with this number.







They said that not every dengue patients are under government surveillance, and only two percent of the total patients who come for treatment comes under government scanner. So, the rest 98 percent is beyond the knowledge of the government.







Besides, 85 percent of the total dengue infected doesn't take treatment. These are the findings of the World Health Organization (WHO) about dengue patients in Bangladesh.







However, experts in this field emphasizing the exact numbers of the patients. But reality seems to be different. Since the middle of April 2020, the hospitals in the capital Dhaka has started to receive dengue patients. And many experts fear of worse outbreak this year because the health sector is already overwhelmed with the Coronavirus outbreak.







Also, due to COVID19 suspicion, many hospitals are not receiving any new patients. Furthermore, both COVID19 and dengue patients' primary symptoms are 'fever,' and if the disease is not detected correctly, then there might be a chance of wrong treatment, which can even bring death threats to the patients.







In the last year, more than 63 percent of the total dengue patients were reported in Dhaka. Now due to the lockdown, the Dhaka is almost empty, and people living in Dhaka have left for their hometowns. So, it appears that if there will be less pressure of dengue patients in Dhaka's hospitals, rather hospitals in the district level hospitals.







Furthermore, the usual highest rainfall in Bangladesh is recorded in July, August, and September and usually the most top dengue patients reported in these months. However, some experts have claimed that due to the change in climate, there have been shifts in the rainfall. And due to these shifts in the last years, the hospitals have recorded more dengue patients in the earlier months.







The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals this year (2020) is already around four times higher than that of last year during this time, although the rainy season is still two months away. Experts raised the alarm saying the country witnessed the worst ever dengue situation last year and that the authorities should take preventive measures right away to avoid a repeat of such an outbreak.







On average, both city corporations in Dhaka (North and South) spend taka half a billion just to kill mosquitoes. However, there are no signs of decreasing the number of insect-borne dengue infections. Nevertheless, it is increasing day by day. And due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the resources have been divided.







Now the health department has designated health workers to look after and contain COVID19 cases correctly. Our health departments are overburdened with the lack of health workers, and due to the virus outbreak, all the health-related institutions are busy with taking care of the virus patients. That means the health workers who are taking care of dengue patients now busy with COVID19 patients. So, what will happen with our new dengue patients?







Nonetheless, there is a trend of VIPs in hospitals. This situation has become more severe in this time of COVID19. The hospital authorities are forced to take care of the patients with a 'VIP' background. There is evidence many 'VIP' patients forced the hospital authorities to test their COVID19 twice because they didn't believe the results of the first test. This is the situation in almost every hospital in the country.







The government has declared different remuneration packages for health workers. On the other hand, we have seen the government have failed to deliver the personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health workers in this outbreak time. There are some complaints of corruption in buying PPEs that made the situation worse.







Furthermore, due to the lockdown, the economic activities and jobs are stranded, and most of the families are financially broke now. If it continues for long, the situation doesn't look good in the future. Likewise, the medical treatments of these infections (COVID19 and dengue) are expensive. What will happen if these financially broke family members are infected with these diseases?







Not only Bangladesh but also any country has been affected by the COVID19 outbreak, and the world economy has broken down. Considering the situation in different countries in the world, the Bangladesh government is still doing better than many other countries. Nevertheless, since peoples' life is at stake, there is always some to do to make life better in this country.







Given the experience of the last year, the government should prepare the health workers for the dengue patients too. The monsoon season is coming, and people are at high risk of dengue.







And the country is locked down, and hospitals are overwhelmed with the COVID19 patients if there is another outbreak of dengue-like last year that might have disastrous effects on the population of the country. As the English proverb says, 'prevention is better than cure.'













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

