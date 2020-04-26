'Ba te Bondhu'



Juboraj Khan directed children's drama 'Ba teBondhu', and starring actress TanvinSweety, has resumed airing on Duronto TV. Sweety has played an important role in this series.







Since people all over the country are now under home isolation. So Duronto TV has again started airing this serial drama starring Sweety. The airing of the drama started again so that the children could enjoy watching the from home. The drama is aired on Durant TV every day at 2 pm.





Regarding the re-airing of the drama and the performance in it TanvinSweety said, "I got a lot of response when the drama was first aired. It became so popular among children that I heard the story of the drama wherever I went. The whole world is now facing a terrible situation due to the coronavirus. In such a situation we are all house quarantined.







As a result, everyone is getting bored. Even so, we have to stay safe and stay at home to think of a better future. The series has resumed keeping the children in mind. Thanks to the Duronto TV authorities for starting the drama again.







She added, "In this critical time, no one should become inhumane, we have to face the present situation with patience and wait for a better future. In sha Allah we will go back to a healthy and beautiful life again."

