'Kathbirali' released on video streaming platform

A scene from the film 'Kathbirali'



The first film directed by NiamulMukta, 'Kathbirali' was released earlier this year. The film stars OrchitaSporshia and AsaduzzamanAbir in the lead roles. The movie was acclaimed by a class of viewers. The web platform Hoichoi is giving the opportunity to watch the movie at home during this lockdown.







The movie was released on April 24 on the Indian video streaming platform. Director NiamulMukta confirmed the information to the media. Mukta said, "Those who have not seen the film yet are invited to watch it. We hope viewers will also watch the movie with interest on digital platforms. Besides, we have plans to release the movie on television in future."





Apart from OrchitaSporshia and AsaduzzamanAbir, the film also stars SayeedZaman, ShahriarFerdous, ShilpiSarkar, Hindol Roy, AK Azad and TanzinaRahman. The story of the movie is written by the director himself and the screenplay by TasnimulTaj.

