

Independent filmmakers have taken an initiative titled 'Film for Humanity' aiming to help the victims of the coronavirus epidemic. As a part funds will be raised through online film screenings.







Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Vidyananda Foundation, a non-profit voluntary organization to provide food and medical supplies for helpless people and animals. It is known that not only Bangladesh, but also foreign manufacturers have joined the initiative with the partnership of Bidyanondo Foundation.





In this regard, filmmaker-producer Jasim Ahmed said that short films of Bangladeshi and other producers will be screened at the festival on the international platform Vimeo. There the on-demand-rental system allows viewers to watch movies from anywhere in the world.







The exhibition will start on May 1 and will continue till June 30. He said about 25 films from home and abroad including the domestic producers have already been submitted for screening. Some more will be submitted soon. The film collection will continue till May 10.

