'Defending Jacob' is a homecoming for Chris Evans



Chris Evans' latest TV project had a nice lure built in - he was able to stay close to his Boston-area home. "I got to sleep in my own bed and see my family on the weekends. And it felt really, for a little while, like I had a regular 9-to-5 job," the actor said. "That's tough to beat."







Evans stars in the eight-part Apple TV Plus drama series 'Defending Jacob,' which is set in the Boston suburbs. The "Captain America" star got to lean into his natural accent and visit spots he knew growing up. But there was one part that was inauthentic: He didn't get to wear his own Red Sox cap during filming. "I offered to use mine, but mine didn't look as weathered. Mine was a bit new," he said, laughing.





Evans stars as an assistant district attorney in a Boston suburb whose 14-year-old son is accused of killing a classmate. He investigates the crime, risking his career as his marriage is shaken and both parents learn they really know little about the private life of their son.





The show raises questions about genetics, family secrets and trust. "Hopefully it's something that keeps you thinking well after it's over," Evans said. British actress Michelle Dockery stars as the teen's mother. The 'Downton Abbey' veteran said she was attracted to the project because it explored a family's dynamics under stress.





---AP

Leave Your Comments