Billy to play a genderless fairy godmother in 'Cinderella'





Actor Billy Porter says his portrayal of the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming 'Cinderella' will be "genderless" and "non-conforming". During an appearance on "Variety Live", Porter said he had completed his work on the movie before the production was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor said he finds magic to be "genderless".





"Magic is genderless. We have all these sorts of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter. It's not about sex. It's not about sexuality. It's not about gender. It's about magic. It's about being somebody's fairy godmother, father, and person, whatever you want to call it.







That's what it's about," he said. The "Pose" star, who is equally famous for his unique fashion sense, said also detailed his costume in the movie. "It's gold and there are pants, there are skirts, there are heels, there are cowl necks and wands and things," he said.





