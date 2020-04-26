Shakib, Shishir blessed with another baby girl

Shakib Al Hasan with his wife and daughter. -Twitter



Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and his wife have been blessed with another baby girl. Tiger all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become the father of the second daughter.





According to a source, Shakib's wife Shishir gave birth to their second baby girl around 4:30pm on Friday (Bangladesh time) in the United States. "Both the new-born and her mother are now doing well. We seek prayers for their health and well-being." Shakib's mother Shirin Akter said.







Earlier on April 7, Shakib wrote in the caption with a picture of his daughter Alaina on his verified page on social media Facebook, 'Big sisterhood' where it was seen that Shakib's daughter Alayna is standing closing her eyes with a baby costume in hand. The costume reads 'WELCOME HOME'.







Which means Alayna to become the elder sister. Shakib got married to Shishir on December 12, 2012. Then in November 2015, their first daughter Alayna lit up their home. As Shishir is an expatriate in the US, Shakibtravels there a lot. So Shakib's second daughter has also born there. It is known that mother and daughter both are healthy.





Currently, the star all-rounder has been serving a two-year ban imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him.







The southpaw is expected to return to action at the highest level of the game after October this year.

