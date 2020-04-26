Kohli, De Villiers to auction jerseys, bats for COVID-19 relief

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers to auction signed RCB jerseys, bats to raise funds for fight against coronavirus. -IANS



AB de Villiers on Friday revealed he will auction his Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey along with Virat Kohli's kits from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2016 to help raise funds for the Covid-19 relief.





AB de Villiers, during an Instagram chat with his RCB teammate, said he had asked Virat Kohli to get hold of the bat that he used during the 'Green' match in IPL 2016 against Gujarat Lions. De Villiers said he will auction his shirt signed by Kohli, his bat and Kohli's bat and gloves. Reports PTI.







The proceeds from the auction will help 'put food on the plates of the needy' during the Covid-19 pandemic, de Villiers said.





Wearing green jerseys at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers smashed hundreds reach as RCB posted 248 on the board against Gujarat Lions in the said match in IPL 2016.







"We have had a few good knocks together, I will never forget that. There is one particular knock I can remember, the one against Gujarat Lions in 2016," AB de Villiers told Virat Kohlki.





"The partnership was an enjoyable one. If I can remember correctly, I got 120-odd and you also got yhour hundred right at the end where I gave you the strike. That doesn't happen everyday where 2 batsmen get hundreds in the same game. That was also the green game where we did our part to raise awareness about the environment.





"Then I was thinking we could make a difference. That's why I told you to get hold of that bat. I know you keep your bats, I also do that.





"From that particular match, I have the green shirt as well. I remember I got you to sign the shirt, I have also signed the shirt. I have got the shirt and my bat and I am going to get hold of your bat and the gloves. I know it's a big package.





"The plan is to get on an online auction platform. I know there are a lot of collectors around the world that wouldn't mind your bat, I will throw it mine as well."





Amazing gesture: Virat Kohli





Meanwhile, AB de Villiers also said he is planning to share the proceeds from the auction to help people in India during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli responded to de Villiers' proposal and said it's an 'amazing gesture'.





"People will go there and bid and all the proceeds will go towards the Covid-19 issue for a cause that goes towards getting food on people's tables. I am thinking of sharing the proceeds with you so that we can use it in India and South Africa. 50-50," de Villiers said.





"That's amazing the fact that you also share a part of it for India. Quite an amazing gesture. I got the stuff that you asked from me," Kohli responded.





The Covid-19 pandemic has brought normal lives to a grinding halt. Both Kohli and de Villiers acknowledged that the pandemic has been harsh on the underprivileged across the globe.

