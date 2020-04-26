Sana Mir announces retirement

Sana Mir



Sana Mir, the former Pakistan captain and world No.1, has announced her decision to retire from international cricket.





An ambassador for the sport both within Pakistan and around the world, Mir, 34, has represented Pakistan in 226 internationals since her debut in 2005, and was captain in 137 of them.





The off-spinner is her country's leading ODI wicket-taker with 151 wickets in 120 ODIs at an average of 24.27, while her 89 women's T20I wickets from 106 matches are only behind Nida Dar's 98.







This puts her joint-fourth on the list of all-time ODI bowlers in the women's game along with West Indies' Anisa Mohammed, after India's Jhulan Goswami (225 wickets), Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180) and Ellyse Perry (152).





Mir is also Pakistan's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs (1,630), and is among a select group of players to have the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She has the rare achievement of having played 100 T20Is.





Her feats carried her to No.1 on the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Rankings for bowlers back in October 2018. She can count the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games gold medals among her tally.





Mir hasn't been in action since the T20I against Bangladesh in Lahore in October 2019. The following month, she announced her decision to take an indefinite break from the sport as she evaluated her future. She was not named in the T20I squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.



---ICC

