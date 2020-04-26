Ex-Aussie all-rounder Watson dies at 75

Former Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson, who played five Tests and two ODIs for his country, died aged 75. -ICC



Graeme Watson, an all-rounder who featured in five Tests and two ODIs for Australia, died at 75 following a battle with cancer.





Watson, a middle-order batsman and medium-pace bowler, finished his career with 4,674 runs and 186 wickets from 107 first-class games. Starting his playing days at Victoria, he moved on to Western Australia, with whom he won the Sheffield Shield, and then to New South Wales, becoming a rare player to represent three states.





He made fifty on international debut during the 1966-67 tour of South Africa, but that remained his highest Test score in a career marred by injuries.







In fact, he reportedly hurt himself in his very first Test. In a heartfelt tribute to his friend - nicknamed 'Beatle' because his hairstyle was like that of the members of the band - Ian Chappell, former Australia captain, wrote: "Beatle injured his ankle while bowling and finished up on crutches with his leg in plaster.







That resulted in the unusual sight of late-night crutch races being held in the corridors of Deals Hotel in East London, with the other participants being the fully capacitated but slightly inebriated Dave Renneberg, Brian Taber and yours truly."





A particularly grave life-threatening injury occurred in 1971-72, when an accidental full toss from Tony Greig struck Watson on the nose. However, against the advice of doctors, he decided not to retire and returned to playing just a few weeks later, going on to make a comeback into the Australian team and enjoying a period of success with WA.







"You never forget your first touring room-mate; it's not quite a love-of-your-life remembrance but a fond recall," Chappell wrote in his tribute published on nine.com.au. "On a five-month tour where you're regularly cooped up in the same room, you get to know a guy pretty well.





The friendship is either a lasting one or it runs out of steam pretty quickly. In our case, it remained firm until Friday, when sadly cancer claimed the Beatle's life."





Watson also played Australian rules football for Melbourne, and went on to be a successful architect after he hung up his boots.



---ICC





Leave Your Comments