UN envoys sing to support health workers

The UN wants to send a message to the world to address the deadly COVID-19 by launching a music video with a cover of Michael Jackson's song "Heal the World". Some 26 current and former envoys to the world body have sung to fight the virus. -Collecte



Bangladesh has joined the United Nations (UN) music video, paying tribute to medical professionals combating Covid-19 as well as encouraging donations to the WHO's Covid-19 solidarity response fund.





"During the year when we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, there is a message of solidarity that 26 former and current ambassadors to the UN want to send to the world, launching a music video with a cover of Michael Jackson's song "Heal the World"," UN said in a statement on Thursday.





This video is a tribute to all those who contribute to healing the world - doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, said the ministry of foreign affairs on Saturday.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who served as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, had appeared at the music video holding a placard written in Bangla - "Porisuddho Hok Prithibi (Heal the World)".





The video also wants to encourage donations to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Health Organization (WHO), which can be made at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org, it added.







The WHO is leading and coordinating the global effort, supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. The music project is an initiative of Simona-Mirela Miculescu, founding member of UNRocks, the first ever music group composed of ambassadors to the UN.





Currently, the entire world is facing an unprecedented threat as the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly covered the globe, spread suffering, disrupted billions of lives and endangered the global economy.





