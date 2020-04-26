Benefits of fasting



Fasting is one of the main worships of Ramadan. The place of fasting is just after the place of believing, prayer and Zakat. The Arabic word of fasting is "Sawom" that means keeping away. Sawom means, keeping away from drinking and eating, having sex and all the deeds by which the fasting can be broken from Subhe Sadik to sunset.





Therefore, it is mandatory to fast in the month of Ramadan for all healthy matured male and period free female after the coming of the Holy moon of Ramadan. Almighty Allah delivers, "Whoever of you witnesses the month of Ramadan, shall fast it." (Sura- Baqarah, Line 185). So it is mandatory to fast in the Holy month of Ramadan.





If any Muslim breaks even any single day of fasting in Ramadan willingly, he will be a great sinner and will be deemed a serious criminal. He will be deemed as the breaker of basic rules of Islam and betrayer of faith and Islam. Serious punishment has been mentioned in the Hadith for those who break the fasting willingly.





Hazrat Abu Umama (R) addresses, 'I heard from Rasullullah (S), He said, I was asleep. I saw in my dream, two persons appeared to me. They brought me to a remote hill. Then they said to me, climb up the hill. I said, I cannot climb up. They said to me, we will assist you. I climbed up. When I reached a plain surface of the hill, I heard fearful screams. I asked them, what is that?





They said to me, it is the scream of the people who live in hell. They brought me forward. I saw some people, they are hanged by their muscles and two edge of their mouths were torn. Much blood oozed out of their bodies. I asked, who are they? They said, They are that people who break fasting before Iftar.' (Sahih Ibn Khujaima)





People will not only be sinners for breaking one day of fasting but also that cannot be compensated for if they fast for their whole life. Hazrat Abdullah Ibn Masud (R) addresses, he who breaks fast willingly without being sick or on travel. (Bhukari and Musannafe Ibn Abi Saiba)





Almighty Allah will provide the reward of fasting: every good deed has a fixed reward. Allah will reward him who does good deed. But fasting is totally different. Because in the case of fasting, special declaration has been made from Almighty Allah. Described by Hazrat Abu Hurayra (R), Rasullullah (S) addresses, the reward of every good deed has been increased.







The reward of a single deed can be ten to twenty-seven times more. Allah delivers, but fasting is exceptional. Because it is for me and I will provide its reward. Slave controls his desires and leaves his meal only for me (Muslim and Musnade Ahmed)





Almighty Allah will supply water in the Judgment Day to the man who fasts; Hazrat Abu Musa (R) addresses, Allah makes mandatory to Himself that who remains thirsty in summer for the satisfaction of Allah; He will supply water to him on the day of thirsty Judgment Day.







(The writer is an assistant director of The Islamic Foundation)





