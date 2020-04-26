BNP slams govt for 'go-alone' policy



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has put the country's people at a serious risk by adopting a go-alone policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.







He came up with the allegation while distributing Eid gifts among the family members of those leaders of the party and its associate bodies who were killed and made disappeared during the 'Awami League government's rule'.



BNP arranged the program at its chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday on the occasion of Ramadan. Fakhrul said, "The government couldn't take combined steps to prevent the coronavirus.







In fact, they've completely failed to deal with the coronavirus. People are now at a great risk because of the government's go-alone policy."







Fakhrul said the coronavirus situation is taking a serious turn in the county as the government was indifferent to taking preventive measures at the initial stage.







He urged the government to take steps for uniting the entire nation to tackle the coronavirus disaster with united efforts putting aside hegemony, political vengeance and obstinacy.





