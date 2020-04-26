Ethical journalism, facts and challenges



Ethical journalism stands for disseminating authentic information in a neutral way independently on the basis of humanity. Journalism serves the purpose of expanding people's knowledge too.





Now the question is to what extent ethical norms are being followed in journalism. There are both points and counterpoints regarding this matter. There is a great deal of discussions and arguments on social media and through other networks about the partisan alignments of journalists.







Sometimes the basis of mutual respect becomes shaky. A certain form of sclerosis exists in journalism when it comes to things like the lack of professional excellence, institutional behaviour and notion of virtue. Alluding to Kazi Nazrul Islam's idea of holding one's head ever high sometimes becomes difficult which obstructs the prevalence of freedom of thoughts and expressions. There is also sycophancy and bureaucratic allegiance.





To err is human. According to religious code, the world came into being through an erroneous deed. There are different types of discourses about the faults committed by journalists.







At the same time there are some issues which journalists do not want to talk about. A lot of confabulations have been exchanged about the Digital Security Act and the status of media as the fourth pillar of state mechanism.











Mainstream mass media is facing some challenges as a result of the advent of advanced technology. The remedy for these impediments has not been yet found like the antidote for Covid 19.





The digital revolution has shown that mainstream or traditional media companies are vulnerable. This is evident in the changes that have occurred in music production, print publishing, audio and broadcast.







The mainstream versus alternative media distinction is meaningless in this context. Organizations that take the digital threat seriously have a chance of surviving and evolving.





Moreover, adverse bureaucratic propensities are much responsible for the shrinkage of advertisements in newspapers. Around 95% newspapers are not being able to become self-sufficient for this reason. A vested quarter consisting of some politicians and bureaucrats are the beneficiaries of this situation.





It has become essential to formulate a master plan to sustain mass media in days to come keeping in view the uncertainty created by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.







A mammoth global recession is knocking on the door. Many media houses will get plunged into abysmal woes if necessary initiatives to save media are not adopted right now. Simultaneously the owners and journalists working for media houses in Bangladesh will have to be enabled to express their opinions freely without any sort of intimidation.





The rights and privileges of media workers will have to be ensured and fortified.





We will have to work in alliance with international organizations which work for promoting freedom of speech like Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), International Federation of Journalists, PEN America and Reporters Without Borders.





Special financial packages should be disbursed in all countries including Bangladesh to save journalists from the hazards posed by coronavirus. Journalists are working under these grim circumstances putting their own lives at risk besides medical professionals and law and order forces.









Being a journalist has always been a tough job. It has never been regarded as an effortless and trouble-free profession. Journalists go to extreme lengths to report on sensitive and controversial issues in the public interest. They may find themselves personally engaged with the stories they cover and even risk their own wellbeing being affected by the amount of stress and anxiety.





According to CareerCast, a job search engine, the role of a newspaper reporter is the sixth most stressful job in the world. So far this year, at least 45 journalists have been killed in line of duty, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists.





Hundreds of broadcast, print and online media organizations are run by people who are on a mission to promote their own narrative of current affairs.







The wide variety of organizations has made it increasingly difficult for global audiences to find the most reliable and authentic sources of information. People often ask how they can verify a breaking news story as reported by several news outlets.





Apart from being loathed by authoritarian governments, media professionals face many challenges. These include how to expand their popular base and reach a wider audience, how to better package their stories, and how to win the rivalry with competing media organizations.





The authorities concerned should come up with all required support to sustain the newspapers of Bangladesh as millions of people depend on this industry for their bread and butter. Newspapers carry out the noble duties of guiding a state along the right pathway by means of objective reports on political and socio-economic fields.







Constructive criticism by newspapers should be entertained while journalists should be doing their jobs with integrity in an unbiased way. Adverse censorship on media including newspapers should be avoided.







No such laws should be enacted which threatens the dignity and safety of journalists. We should remember that freedom of press is one of the most essential things in the civilized world for any country to prosper.





It should be noted that good governance and socio-economic justice cannot be established if journalists are not allowed to work without hindrances. It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard newspapers, media agencies and journalists against all odds.







We all should pack our hands to ensure the unbarred flow of information and a safe and sound future for journalists.



The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



