UK coronavirus deaths pass 20,000



Priti Patel on Saturday issued a rallying cry for Britons to 'stay strong' as she admitted the country was 'not out of the woods' in its fight against coronavirus.





In the daily address to the nation this evening, the Home Secretary said the country was not ready to see an ease in lockdown restrictions which have entered a fifth weekend. The Home Secretary said at the government's daily press briefing it was not time to lift the lockdown as the country entered its fifth weekend with restrictions.





She warned: 'Our instruction remains clear, people should stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. We know that people are frustrated but we are not out of danger. It is imperative that we continue to follow the rules.' It came after Britain announced a further 813 coronavirus victims, taking the total number of fatalities in the UK to 20,319.





The country also saw a surge in the number of people to have tested positive for the bug, with it going up by 4,913 to 148,377. Ms Patel said the government's five tests must be met before the lockdown can be lifted. She added: 'As the deaths caused by this terrible virus pass another tragic milestone, the entire nation is grieving.







'We must be sure we can continue to protect the NHS, that there is a sustained and consistent fall in the daily rates of death, that the data shows the rate of infection decreases, that the operational challenges are met. 'And of course that there is no risk of a second peak of infections.







Until then, we all have a role to play in pulling our country out of this crisis. So I urge you all to stay strong and embrace that spirit of national unity by continuing to follow the advice - to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives'.







In reality, UK Covid-19 deaths probably hit 20,000 days ago because the figure does not include deaths in care homes, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates could account for half of all deaths in Europe.







The coronavirus lockdown moved into its fifth weekend and the government is facing calls for greater transparency over the scientific advice given to ministers on the outbreak.





--Agencies

