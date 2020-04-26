Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 203,274





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 203,274 on Sunday morning.





There have been 2,921,030 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,880,815 are currently being treated with 57,864 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 836,941 people have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh on Saturday reported 309 new cases and nine more deaths from coronavirus.





The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 4,998. The country has so far confirmed 140 deaths.

