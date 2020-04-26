2 more test positive for coronavirus in Chattogram





Two people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases in the district to 46.





The new patients, aged 30-40 years, are from Agrabad and Halishahar, according to the civil surgeon office.





Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, director general of Chattogram divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said they received the result of 189 samples and found two of them positive for COVID-19.





Meanwhile, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has also started coronavirus testing at its laboratory. The samples of 20 people were tested on saturday and no positive case was found.





So far, the district received the test results of 2,091 people.





