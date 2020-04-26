RMG workers demonstrate for dues in Gazipur









Readymade garment (RMG) workers demonstrated in Dakkhin Salna and Bhogra areas in Gazipur and blocked two roads demanding their dues on Sunday morning.





Workers of GMP Factory in Dakkhin Salna area blocked Salna-Shimultali road while workers of Style Cap factory in Bhogra area blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway around 9am.





Agitating workers said they went home as soon as the general holidays started but came back and attended work as the factories reopened.





They said they were forced to demonstrate for salary of the month of March as and went on work abstention.





Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Salna Police Station, said they have been trying to discuss payment of wages with factory owners.





Bhogra Police could not be reached for comment.





Police sources said about 50 factories were open during the last one week amid the threat of coronavirus outbreak among workers.





In the meantime, some other owners have started opening factories.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s private sector adviser Salman F Rahman on Saturday said the country’s export-oriented factories must be reopened slowly by maintaining necessary health protocol to save the economy.





Rubana Huq, president of the BGMEA, said they were under pressure to allow reopening 856 factories.

