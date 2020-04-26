Coronavirus: 2 die, 6 news patients detected in three districts









Two people, including a minor boy, died from coronavirus in Sylhet and Rajshahi while six more people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Magura, Joypurhat, and Chattogram districts in the last 24 hours.





In Sylhet, a five-year-old boy died from coronavirus at the isolation unit at Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital, raising the death toll in the district to three.





The baby, 5, was a resident of Chandichara in Chunarughat upazila.





Health Division Assistant Director Dr Anisur Rahman said the boy had been suffering from liver problems and later infected with coronavirus.





He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus from MAG Osmani Medical College on April 24, the doctor added.





In Rajshahi, an elderly man died of coronavirus at the isolation unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday morning.





The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 80, resident of Gawpara village in Bagha upazila.





RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said this is the first coronavirus death case in the district.





Sobhan was admitted to the isolation unit of the hospital with fever and breathing problems on April 17. He was diagnosed positive for coronavirus on April 20, the doctor added.





So far, eight people, including five women, have tested for coronavirus in different upazilas in the district.





In Magura, two people were diagnosed positive for coronavirus, raising the total number in the district to four.





They are from Jaria village in Shreepur upazila and Bagherpara upazila of Jashore.





Magura Civil Surgeon Dr Pradip Kumar Saha said they counted the patient from Jashore who came to Shalikha Upazila Health Complex for coronavirus test.





Three garments workers returned home from Gazipur were diagnosed positive for coronavirus.





Soon after the test result, local administration put the houses of the patients under lockdown to avoid further transmission of coronavirus in the community.













In Joypurhat, two more people have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number to six.





Joypurhat Civil Surgeon Dr Selim Mia said a young girl, 20, is from Kalai upazila while the other is a young man from Akkelpur upazila in the district.





They have sent the samples of 85 people for coronavirus tests in last 24 hours.





So far, there are a total of 784 people under home quarantine while 22 others were sent to isolation in the district.





In Chattogram, two more people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases in the district to 46.





The new patients, aged 30-40 years, are from Agrabad and Halishahar, according to the civil surgeon office.





Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, director general of Chattogram divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said they received the result of 189 samples and found two of them positive for COVID-19.





Meanwhile, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has also started coronavirus testing at its laboratory. The samples of 20 people were tested on Saturday and no positive case was found.





So far, the district received the test results of 2,091 people.

