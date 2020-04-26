UK to operate 5 more special flights from Bangladesh









British High Commissioner to Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson on Sunday said they arranged five more special chartered flights to help British nationals return to the UK from Bangladesh.





The flights will be operated from Dhaka to London on April 29, May 1, May 3, May 5 and May 7.





So far, three special flights left Dhaka for London while the fourth flight is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Sunday afternoon.





"We’ve run three successful flights this week and we have a fourth flight due to depart this afternoon. I’m pleased to say that we have now organised five further flights," the British High Commissioner said in a video message.









The High Commissioner said as before, they are prioritising the most vulnerable members of the community for space on these flights.





"You’ll receive notice to travel 24 hours before your flight so please keep a close eye on your email and your spam and junk folders and be ready to travel at short notice," he said.





The airlines have imposed strict limits on baggage for these flights.





There are currently no commercial options available to return to the UK from Bangladesh due to flight restrictions announced by the Government of Bangladesh.





Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended the suspension of its domestic and international flights, including from the UK until April 30.





China Southern and US-Bangla airlines are still operating flights to China, but these are for Chinese nationals only.





The UK is operating five special flights from Dhaka to London for British tourists, short term visitors and their direct dependants to return to the UK.





If anybody is currently in Sylhet, he or she will also have the option of booking a domestic transfer from Sylhet to Dhaka ahead of the flights on Wednesday 29 April, Friday 1 May, Tuesday 5 May and Thursday 7 May.





There will be no domestic transfer option available ahead of the flight to the UK on Sunday 3 May.





These flights cost £600 per person, whether anyone is departing from Sylhet or Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments