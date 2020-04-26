Bangladesh records 5 more Covid-19 deaths; total cases exceed 5,000









Five more people, including a child, died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday, pushing up the death toll in the country to 145.

Besides, 418 more people tested positive for the virus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 5,416.

Additional Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) General (Admin) Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at the daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.

"In the last 24 hours, 3,476 samples have been tested across the country and 418 people diagnosed with coronavirus infections. The total number of patients has increased to 5,416. So far, 46,589 samples have been tested ...I say with great sorrow that five more people have died in the last 24 hours," she said.





Dr Nasima noted that one of the deceased was aged below 10 years who was suffering from kidney disease.

"Three of them were male and two were female. Four of the dead were from Dhaka and one was from Dohar. Apart from the child, one of the patients was aged above 60 and other three between 51 and 60," she added.

Nine people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Dr Nasima mentioned that the daily bulletin includes information of recovery of the hospitalised patients. "Most of the infected people are taking treatment from home. They are also recovering."

She further highlighted that a large group of the infected people are health workers who contracted the virus while performing their duties.

"Doctors, nurses, lab technicians, ward boys, drivers and many other who are doing their duties are falling victim to the disease. Many members of the law enforcement agencies are also being infected. Let's pray for their quick recovery in the holy month of Ramadan," she said.

Dr Nasima affirmed that the government has ample supply of PCR testing kits.

A total of 1164 people are in isolation and 2891 more people have been home and institutionally quarantined in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 601 institutions are ready across the country to accommodate over 30,000 people for institutional quarantine," Dr Nasima added.

She also mentioned that from now on the PCR testing will be carried out in 25 institutions.

Leave Your Comments