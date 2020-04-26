Met office predicts rain likely till Wednesday









Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue till Wednesday across the country, including the capital, said Met office on Sunday.

Omar Faruk, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), said, “Moderate to heavy rainfall activities may continue today and the next three days.”

The weather office recorded around 29 millimeters of rain in the capital from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Besides, it recorded 43 millimeters of rainfall in Rangpur division from 6 am till 12 pm on Sunday while 29 millimeters in Rangamati and 17 millimeters in Bhola.

According to the weather office bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Besides, it will likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy falls at places and hails at isolated places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over southern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

