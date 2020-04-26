First coronavirus case detected in Satkhira









The first case of coronavirus has been detected in Satkhira district.





The infected person is Mahmudur Rahman Sumon, 32, resident of Rajnagar village in Sadar union and medical technologist of Sharsha upazila health complex.





Sumon was tested coronavirus positive in the lab of Jashore Science and Technology University on Sunday morning, said Debashish Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer. He added that Sumon’s house has been put under lockdown and five members have been sent to quarantine.





Sumon said that though he has no symptoms, his sample was tested as one of his colleagues from another district tested coronavirus positive two days ago.

Leave Your Comments