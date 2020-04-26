2 die after taking toxic liquor in Jashore





Two young men died after taking toxic liquor in Jashore district on Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Bikash Sahani, 38, son of Domodore Sahani, resident of Bejpara area and Ojiar alias Olias, 35, son of late Kurban Gazi, resident of Railgate Dighir Par area.





With the two new deaths, a total of ten people have died after taking adulterated and toxic liquor in the district in recent times, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.





Mofazzal Hossain, of emergency department of Jashore General Hospital, said that Olias was admitted to the hospital with a poisoning problem following taking liquor where he died around 12pm.





On-duty doctor Rubel Hawlader of medicine department, said that Bikash Sahani was admitted to the hospital early Sunday as he fell sick after taking liquor.





Later, he died around 5am.





Meanwhile, five cases have been filed against a liquor seller Mahmudul Hasan with Kotwali Police Station.





Police said ten people died after taking liquor from his shop.

