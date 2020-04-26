Quader warns against attempts to destabilise market





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday warned of strict action against traders who want to make the markets unstable during the Ramadan.

He issued the warning at a briefing at his official residence in the morning.

He accused the BNP of practicing a politics of blame game over coronavirus.





“[BNP Secretary General] Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should have clearly spoken about government’s information concealment over coronavirus,” Quader said.

He said coronavirus is a global crisis and there was no question of concealing information.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said the government is working tirelessly to tackle the crisis.

The Awami League leader urged the BNP to engage in positive politics during this crisis.

He also thanked those who are working bravely against coronavirus in the country.





