BD gets HCQ tablets, medical assistance from India

Bangladesh has received 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves from India. HCQ tablets help treat the patients infected with deadly coronavirus.



Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das handed over these items to Bangladesh authorities on Sunday in Dhaka.



It is the second round of emergency medical assistance from India against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.



Health Minister Zahid Maleque appreciated the continued support of India in the fight against the deadly virus with essential medical supplies and protective gears.



He welcomed the helping hands of India at this moment of distress.



The Indian envoy reiterated her country's continued support to Bangladesh in the fight against COVID-19.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an initiative to hold a video conference with the leaders of Saarc countries on March 15 with a view to taking a collaborative regional approach in the fight against coronavirus. He made commitments to stand by the south Asian nations.



Following the commitments of the Indian Premier, New Delhi keeps standing beside Saarc nations with medical assistance.



This assistance, covered from the Saarc COVID-19 emergency fund, is intended to support the efforts of the governments of this region in tackling the spread of the killer virus.



The Saarc COVID-19 emergency fund was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was formed with an initial contribution of 10 Million USD from India.



Taking forward India's commitment to a collaborative approach to fight coronavirus in the Saarc region, a separate video conference between health experts and trade representatives of the region held on March 26 and discussed specific measures and trade facilitations.



In addition, e-ITEC training modules for Saarc nations in the form of short live webinars for health care professionals on COVID-19 management strategies, capacity building, knowledge-sharing on best practices and related aspects were designed by health care experts from India.



The first such online course was conducted from 17-21 April 2020 by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur in which over 90 health professionals from Bangladesh attended.





