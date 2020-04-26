Praava Health Launches COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool, Chatbot, & Webpage

Praava Health has launched an online COVID-19 self-assessment tool, a Facebook Chatbot, and a dedicated COVID-19 Webpage in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.







These services are meant to help patients navigate the pandemic, get clarity on confusion they may have regarding their own risk, and have access to local and international resources on COVID-19.







Praavas Senior Family Doctor Dr. Paramaita Karim said "As physicians, we have noticed that people have a lot of confusion and fear about COVID-19"Praavas self-assessment tool has been designed to minimize anxiety and clarify any confusion our Patients are facing.







The tool provides information catering to each individual based on answers provided by Patients, along with easy-to-understand explanations about what they can do to keep healthy and take care of themselves.







Using the self-assessment tool, people can answer a few simple questions about their symptoms, underlying health conditions, and any possible exposures to COVID-19.







The platform then delivers immediate guidance, such as how to continue to protect oneself during social distancing, whether someone should self-isolate, steps to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, and whether one should seek out testing.





The tool is designed to help address the current uncertainty about what someone should do based on their risk and potentially help alleviate undue stress on the already overburdened healthcare system.





Through Praava Healths Facebook Chatbot, people can get answers to any COVID-19 related questions that they may have.





It can help to clarify common myths regarding COVID-19 and its symptoms, how to stay safe, what services Praava is offering during this time, frequently asked questions, along with a live chat option where patients can chat directly with a doctor.







Praava Health has also launched a dedicated COVID-19 webpage to raise awareness about the pandemic, how to protect oneself against the spread of disease, and generally to keep people up-to-date on the fast-moving situation in Bangladesh.







People can find the self-assessment tool and Facebook Chatbot on the following links.







https://praavahealth.com/https://praavahealth.com/covid-19https://www.messenger.com/t/praavahealthhttps://covidscreening.praavahealth.com/

